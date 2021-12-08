St. Louis Blues sign new goaltender; is an EBUG next?

ST. LOUIS–When Blues goalie Ville Husso went down with an injury late in Tuesday night’s game against the Florida Panthers, the internet buzzed. Who is Charlie Lindgren?

The man who finished the game between the pipes for St. Louis has played in less than 30 NHL games over a career spent entirely with Montreal before he joined the Blues organization. He was recalled late last month from AAA Springfield on the same day the team needed to dress an emergency backup goalie against Tampa Bay while the team deals with an imperfect storm of injuries, NHL COVID-19 protocols and life up against the league’s salary cap.

Well, there’s another new goalie name to get to know.

Tomorrow's goalie tandem will be Lindgren and Gillies. Armstrong said Binnington, the hope is to have him ready by next week. #stlblues will have to play short one player again on Thursday according to the CBA rules. — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) December 8, 2021

The team announced it has signed Jon Gillies to a one-year contract. Gillies has played in 12 NHL games, all with Calgary, between 2016 and 2018. He’s played in 4 AHL games so far in 2021. He was in training camp for the Blues last year, before being assigned to the club’s 2021 AAA team in Utica.

If the team was forced into needing an emergency goalie or EBUG again, this time at home, there’s one name you can scratch off your list. Tyler Stewart will not be skating through that door.

December 7 2017



Tyler Stewart (@TStewart_92) took the ice during the pre game warmups as the emergency backup Goalie for the St Louis Blues.



Video from @BallySportsMW & NHL Network.#stlblues pic.twitter.com/GBlpNPehhT — STL Blues History (@STLBlueshistory) December 7, 2021

In September, Stewart posted to Instagram to share that he was giving up his EBUG duties.

“To anyone who has asked or who cares I will not be the @stlouisblues EBUG anymore. With plans of growing my family & my daughter now 2 1/2 it’s more difficult to commit to being at as many as 41 games a year. It was a fun 2 1/2 with a lot of great memories.”

A team spokesman confirms that the Blues have an emergency goalie, but would only identify him if they need him.