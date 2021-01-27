St. Louis Blues to allow up to 1,400 fans in coming home games

Ice is resurfaced just before the start of an NHL hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks at Enterprise Center Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS, Mo– The St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday that it will allow more fans inside Enterprise Center for games starting February 2. The team has already allowed a limited number of frontline workers, families and friends of players and team personnel for the first few games.

The number of fans allowed inside will rise to 1,400 for the team’s games against the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche the week of February 2-February 7.

“Our team looks forward to bringing fans back to enjoy Blues hockey with us in person when we return home,” said St. Louis Blues President of Business Operations and CEO Chris Zimmerman in a statement. “Through the partnership with local health officials and the continued compliance of safety protocols by all members of our team and staff, this marks an important step in responsibly returning our dedicated fans to Enterprise Center. We can’t wait to see and hear more of them back in the stands.”

Season ticket holders will have presale access beginning January 28, but will not be able to access the seats they would have held previously. Tickets will be mobile-only and face coverings will be mandatory at all times.

More safety protocols can be found on the team’s website.