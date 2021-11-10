St. Louis Blues to honor fallen local Marine Thursday as part of ‘Salute to Military’

The St. Louis Blues will wear jerseys in pregame warm-ups Thursday honoring the 13 Marines killed in Afghanistan in August, including Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, of Wentzville.

ST. LOUIS–The Blues return home Thursday following a four-game road trip to host the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center. The team will hold its annual ‘Salute to Military game, which will include recognition of a St. Charles County Marine and 12 others killed in Afghanistan in August.

The team will wear military-themed jerseys in pregame with the names the fallen Marines, including Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, which will be presented to his family. His family will also be involved in the ceremonial puck drop.

Other military-themed jerseys will be offered up in an online raffle to benefit H.E.R.E.O.S. Care and the Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz Memorial Fund.

More information about the evening can be found on the St. Louis Blues’ website.