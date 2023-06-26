INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – For the third straight year, the St. Louis Blues will play a preseason game in the Kansas City area.

The Blues will take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. The 5,800-seat arena is home to the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks.

“We could not be more excited to have the St. Louis Blues return to Cable Dahmer Arena this fall for the third year in a row,” Lamar Hunt Jr., the Mavericks owner, said. “We are always eager to continue to showcase the great hockey fan base that exists in Kansas City.”

The Blues’ previous preseason trips resulted in sellouts.

Tickets go on sale to the public on July 18 at noon. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Cable Dahmer Arena box office, or by calling the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825, or online at Ticketmaster.com.