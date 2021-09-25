St. Louis Blues trade Sanford for former Ottawa top pick Logan Brown

Zach Sanford (12) skates in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues have traded forward Zach Sanford to the Ottawa Senators, in exchange for Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick.

Sanford, had 10 goals and six assists for St. Louis last season, and was a member of the Stanley Cup championship club in 2019.

Logan Brown is the son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown. Logan Brown was born in North Carolina but raised in St. Louis. Logan Brown was a first round draft pick by the Senators in 2016. In parts of four NHL seasons, Brown has played in 30 games with a goal and 8 assists.

Brown was part of the same 2016 draft class that included five players born or raised in St. Louis including Matthew Tkachuk (No. 6/ Calgary), Clayton Keller (No. 7/Coyotes), Brown (No. 11/Ottawa ), Luke Kunin (No. 15/Wild) and Trent Frederic (No. 28/Bruins).