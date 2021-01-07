St. Louis Blues will have helmet sponsorships this season

The St. Louis Blues will wear helmets with the Enterprise logo on the road and Stifel at home. Courtesy: St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS, Mo -The NHL has sponsored divisions for the soon-to-begin 2020-2021 season, and now players will wear sponsors on their helmets.

The St. Louis Blues announced that the team will wear blue helmets at home with the Stifel logo and white road helmets bearing the Enterprise name.

Both companies are headquartered in the St. Louis region. The Blues play games at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. The move to expand advertising opportunities comes as most teams prepare to start the season January 13 without fans in attendance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“As we head into another unique hockey season for players and fans, Enterprise continues to look for ways to strengthen our long-standing partnerships with both the Blues and the NHL,” said Kyle Sanborn, the company’s Vice President of Brand Strategy, in a news release. “We’re proud to hit the road with the Blues this year and leverage this new opportunity to highlight our brand while the team is away from the Enterprise Center.”

“In what will be a historic season, we look forward to having the Stifel brand represented boldly on the helmets of our hometown team,” said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski.

The Blues will wear the Enterprise logo on opening night January 13 against the Colorado Avalanche in the Honda West Division in Denver.