St. Louis plays San Jose on 3-game home slide

San Jose Sharks (8-6-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (8-5-2, fourth in the Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -169, Sharks +140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis plays San Jose looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Blues are 8-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis averages only 3.4 penalties per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Torey Krug leads them averaging 0.4.

The Sharks are 4-4-0 in conference matchups. San Jose is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Tomas Hertl with seven.

In their last meeting on Nov. 4, St. Louis won 5-3. Brandon Saad scored a team-high two goals for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 17 points, scoring seven goals and adding 10 assists. Robert Thomas has nine assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 14 points, scoring six goals and registering eight assists. Hertl has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Lane Pederson: out (lower-body).