TAMPA, Fla. – St. Louis native Pat Maroon’s quest for a fourth straight Stanley Cup championship continues Wednesday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning begin an Eastern Conference Final battle with the New York Rangers.

Maroon’s miraculous run began in 2019 when the St. Louis Blues secured their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history. He spent one season with his hometown team before joining the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have won back-to-back Stanley Cups over two pandemic-altered seasons.

The Lightning can secure their third consecutive Stanley Cup title by winning two more playoff rounds, which would mean four straight title seasons for Maroon. If that happens, he would join an exclusive company of only 44 players in NHL history to earn at least four straight Stanley Cup championships.

Believe it or not, there’s an even more exclusive feat Maroon is chasing. It’s not one he can accomplish during playoffs this year, but perhaps into next season if he wins with Tampa Bay.

Maroon has now won 14 consecutive playoff series dating back to the St. Louis Blues’ first-round series win against the Winnipeg Jets in 2019. When the Lightning swept the Florida Panthers to secure a spot in this year’s Eastern Conference Final, Maroon not only built on his personal streak, but surpassed franchise-record playoff series-winning streaks of all but one team, according to Bleacher Report’s Open Ice data.

The New York Islanders won 19 straight playoff series, including four straight Stanley Cups, from 1980 to 1984. A handful of skaters played for the Islanders throughout the entire streak, including NHL Hall of Famers Bryan Trottier, Mike Bossy, Denis Potvin and Billy Smith. Only those who were with the Islanders throughout the entire dynasty would have more playoff series wins than Maroon on his active streak. The Hockey Writers tabbed the Islanders streak as “An NHL record likely to never be broken,” as recently as 2015.

Now at three straight Stanley Cups as of Wednesday, Maroon still has some catching up with other NHL legends. Only 11 players have won five straight Stanley Cups in NHL history, all doing so as members of the Montreal Canadiens between the 1950s and 1960s. However, with a shorter playoff schedule compared to the modern playoff format, none of those players ever won more than 13 straight playoff series, which Maroon just surpassed last week.

Maroon, an 11-year NHL veteran and alum of Oakville High School, will have to win Stanley Cups this season and next season, whether with the Lightning or another team, to surpass the New York Islanders untouched record of the 1980s. He can match it by winning a Stanley Cup this season and getting to a championship round next season, assuming he plays in every series.

While he chases a fourth straight Stanley Cup and the record streak, it’s hard to forget his contributions to his hometown team in 2019 when Maroon’s streak first started. He had seven points and 54 hits over 26 playoff games, including a series-clinching goal in Game 7 of the second round against the Dallas Stars. Maroon won his first Stanley Cup with the Blues on June 12, 2019.

More recently, Maroon kept his elusive streak going with the game-winning goal in Game 4 of Tampa Bay’s most recent playoff series with the Florida Panthers. Maroon and the Ligthning return to action Wednesday with puck drop for the Eastern Conference Final set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.