Stamkos and Tampa Bay take on St. Louis

Tampa Bay Lightning (12-5-3, second in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (11-7-3, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -111, Lightning -108; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Steven Stamkos leads Tampa Bay into a matchup against St. Louis. He ranks eighth in the NHL with 24 points, scoring 11 goals and totaling 13 assists.

The Blues are 6-3-1 on their home ice. St. Louis is 11th in the NHL with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Lightning are 5-2-1 in road games. Tampa Bay is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.8.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 22 total points for the Blues, nine goals and 13 assists. Pavel Buchnevich has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Stamkos leads the Lightning with 11 goals and has 24 points. Anthony Cirelli has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: David Perron: day to day (upper body).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body), Brayden Point: out (upper body).