Stars beat Blues to draw Flames, St. Louis to face Canucks

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Joe Pavelski tied it with 31.4 seconds left in the third period, Anton Khudobin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in round-robin play to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Denis Gurianov scored the only goal of the shootout. Dallas will face the Calgary Flames in the first round of the playoffs. Defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis went winless in the round robin and will next face the Vancouver Canucks.