Stutzle, Norris score in Ottawa’s 4-1 win over Blues

St. Louis Blues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich (89) looks to pass the puck while under pressure from Ottawa Senators’ Nick Holden (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris each scored a power-play goal, sparking the Ottawa Senators to a 4-1 victory Tuesday over the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis native Brady Tkachuk and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Ottawa. The Blues are 0-3-1 in their last four games for their longest losing streak of the season.

Goalie Anton Forsberg stopped 20 shots for Ottawa. David Perron scored for St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Popular

Latest News

More News