ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris each scored a power-play goal, sparking the Ottawa Senators to a 4-1 victory Tuesday over the St. Louis Blues.
St. Louis native Brady Tkachuk and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Ottawa. The Blues are 0-3-1 in their last four games for their longest losing streak of the season.
Goalie Anton Forsberg stopped 20 shots for Ottawa. David Perron scored for St. Louis.
Stutzle, Norris score in Ottawa’s 4-1 win over Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris each scored a power-play goal, sparking the Ottawa Senators to a 4-1 victory Tuesday over the St. Louis Blues.