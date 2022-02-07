Super Sam Foundation wins thousands from Blues and Ameren

ST. LOUIS – Super Sam Foundation received over $18,000 Monday morning from the St. Louis Blues and Ameren Missouri.

The Blues and Ameren teamed up once again to help a local children’s charity. This was the seventh year in a row that the Blues and Ameren have put on Power Play Goals for Kids.

The program is all about helping a children’s charity with thousands of dollars in donations from Ameren Missouri. CASA of St. Louis, Super Sam Foundation, Lifewise STL, and Youth in Need were all finalists. Fans have been voting online for the last few months for these charities and the winner was announced Monday.

For every power-play goal scored by the Blues during the regular season, Ameren Missouri and Blues for Kids will donate $500 to a local children’s charity. The Blues have scored 37 power-play goals so for this season, raising $18,500 for Super Sam Foundation.