ST. LOUIS – The road team’s penalty box at the Enterprise Center is now called the Purina Doghouse.

The announcement was made ahead of the Blues’ first 2022-2023 regular-season game.

Every time a Blues opponent gets sent to the penalty box, a $100 donation will be given from Purina to local service and support dog training organizations. This donation will be given up to $15,000. In order to reach the donation cap, Blues opponents would have to be sent to the penalty box 150 times this season.

The Blues first regular-season game is at home on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.