ST. LOUIS – Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko wants to be traded.

Jeremy Rutherford of “The Athletic” reported Tarasenko has waived his no-trade clause.

Tarasenko is a former 40-goal scorer but he’s battled shoulder injuries the past couple of seasons. He still has two years left on his Blues contract. It pays him $7.5 million.

The Blues reportedly are looking for a trade partner.

Tarasenko, 29, was drafted by the Blues in the first round of the 2010 draft.