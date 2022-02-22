Tarasenko breaks tie in 3rd, Blues beat skidding Flyers 4-1

Philadelphia Flyers’ Ivan Provorov, left, skates the puck past St. Louis Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Schenn and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blues, who completed a 3-1 road trip.

St. Louis, which was playing in Philadelphia for the first time since Jan. 7, 2019, has won two straight and four of five.

Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers, who lost their sixth in a row and 19th in the last 21.

