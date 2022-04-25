ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association nominated the Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The award is given annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

Tarasenko underwent three shoulder surgeries within 28 months and was limited to just 34 regular-season games in the 2020-21 and 2019-2020 seasons combined. Now Tarasenko has played in 73 games this season and leads the Blues in goals (34) and points with 82.

Ahead of the current season, the forward asked to be traded away from the Blues, but it didn’t go through.