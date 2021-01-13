Tarasenko put on Blues’ long-term injured reserve list

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko has been placed on the long-term injured reserve list.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong. With Tarasenko out, forwards Jordan Kyrou and Mackenzie MacEachern have been called up from the taxi squad.

Kyrou and MacEachern traveled with the rest of the team and are eligible to be put in the game Wednesday versus the Colorado Avalanche in the regular-season opener. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m.

Tarasenko left the 2020 bubble season early, never to return. The forward had his third shoulder surgery in early September 2020 and it was planned that he would be re-evaluated in five months.

