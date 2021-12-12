Terry scores on penalty shot in OT, Ducks beat Blues 3-2

St. Louis Blues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Anaheim Ducks’ Troy Terry (19) scores a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Sunday, Dec.12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Scott Perunovich was called for slashing with just over a minute remaining in overtime, giving Terry a penalty shot. He beat fifth-string goalie Jon Gillies on a backhander at 3:58 of the extra period for his team-leading 17th goal of the season.

Buddy Robinson also scored for Anaheim, which ended the Blues’ seven-game home winning streak. Anthony Stolarz made 23 saves.

Nathan Walker and Oskar Sundqvist scored for St. Louis. Gillies finished with 36 saves.

By WARREN MAYES, AP Sports Writer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News