Terry scores on penalty shot in OT, Ducks beat Blues 3-2

Anaheim Ducks’ Troy Terry (19) scores a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Sunday, Dec.12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Scott Perunovich was called for slashing with just over a minute remaining in overtime, giving Terry a penalty shot. He beat fifth-string goalie Jon Gillies on a backhander at 3:58 of the extra period for his team-leading 17th goal of the season.

Buddy Robinson also scored for Anaheim, which ended the Blues’ seven-game home winning streak. Anthony Stolarz made 23 saves.

Nathan Walker and Oskar Sundqvist scored for St. Louis. Gillies finished with 36 saves.

By WARREN MAYES, AP Sports Writer