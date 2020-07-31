The Blues 2020 season resumes this Sunday! Watch it on FOX Sports Midwest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – When the NHL season ceased months ago the Blues held the number one record in the western conference. Fast forward months because of the pandemic and the Blues will resume their season Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche in the first of three round-robin seeding games from Edmonton.

Joining us this morning is the TV voice of the Blues from FOX Sports Midwest, John Kelly. We’re asking him if the Blues can win the Stanley Cup in this weird season. You can see John and Darren Pang on the Blues game this Sunday at 5:30 pm on Fox Sports Midwest.