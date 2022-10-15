ST. LOUIS – Two quick third period goals, scored just 20 seconds apart, spark the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory on Opening Night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Trenched in a 2-2 tie for nearly half of regulation, the Blues wasted no time reclaiming a lead and adding to it. Ivan Barbashev and Jake Neighbours scored just 20 seconds apart just past the midway point of the final frame.

Pavel Buchnevich gave the Blues early momentum with a powerplay goal on a one-timer less than five minutes into the game. Vladimir Tarasenko added on with a tally nearly only 64 seconds into the second period.

The Blue Jackets answered a 2-0 deficit with a pair of quick goals in 18 seconds, both scored before less than three minutes into the middle frame. In the third period, the Blues returned the favor in similar fashion from Barbashev and Neighbours.

Vladimir Tarasenko added one a late third-period goal, his second of the game. Jordan Binnington stopped 23 of 35 shots in the game.

Up next, the Blues prepare for their first road trip of the season, a three-game set kicking off against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.