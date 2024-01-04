ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Thursday night.

Thomas, selected to his first All-Star Game earlier in the day, broke a 1-all tie at 8:03 of the third period, picking the top left corner of the net from the high slot for his team-leading 16th goal of the season.

Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues, who snapped a two-game skid. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to improve to 12-11-1.

Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who had won eight of 11. Thatcher Demko made 30 saves but fell to 18-8-1.

The Blues have earned points in six straight home games against Vancouver, going 4-0-2 during that span.

Garland’s one-timer from the high slot off Teddy Blueger’s feed gave the Canucks the early lead at 1:57 of the first period.

Demko held his post to thwart Jake Neighbours’ rush late in the first and stopped all 11 shots by the Blues in the opening period.

Parayko evened it at 4:22 of the second, ringing a wrister off the post and into the net for his seventh goal of the season. Parayko played in his 614th career game to tie Barclay Plager for fourth-most among defensemen in Blues history.

Binnington kept it tied with a big save late in the second after Garland found himself alone at the net due to a Blues turnover.

Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes had his five-game point streak snapped, but was chosen for the All-Star Game for the fourth time in his six-year career.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Play at New Jersey on Saturday night.

Blues: Play at Carolina on Saturday night.