TKO: MLB Commissioner Manfred & the Astros

Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Gateway Pet Guardians set to open new facility in ‘pet resource desert’
Top Stories
Anheuser-Busch donates $100k to Urban League program
Video
CDC: It’s not if, but when coronavirus spreads into clusters of cases in U.S.
Video
Trump administration prepares for coronavirus; lawmakers react to appointment of VP
Video
DeVos cites flexibility as Dems slam education block grants
Video
Watch
Program Schedule
Live Video of Newscasts
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Perkins lifts Saint Louis past St. Joseph’s 76-63
Top Stories
Missouri beats Vandy 61-52 for 1st SEC road win of season
Sanford has 3-point game, St. Louis beats Chicago 6-5
The NFL Combine: Where scouting reports read like a ‘Mean Tweets’ segment
TKO: Emergency goalie wins NHL game
Video
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Dating technology is changing the way people are introduced
Video
Top Stories
Getting back on track with smart family meals
Video
Top Stories
Do your homework before signing a lease to avoid scams
Video
The devastating pain that 54-million Americans living with arthritis deal with daily
Video
Bidding wars can make buying your dream home a nightmare – Here’s how to avoid one
Video
Trailer Tuesday- The Invisible Man
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Best Seats in the House – Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire
Top Stories
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Top Stories
Best Seats in the House – Thomas Rhett at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!
Three & It's Free St. Charles Boat Show
Take the family to CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at the Fox!
Masked Singer Live is coming to Stifel Theatre! Win tickets for the family!
Events
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Program Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
SSM Health Medical Minute – New SLU Hospital will include OR to ease living organ donation
Video
Top Stories
Missouri candidates start filing for office; Parson says it’s his last political race
Video
Top Stories
Company sends Ohio man 55,000 copies of the same letter
Neighbor kills man with crossbow in attempt to save him from attack by two pit bulls
Red Lobster releases heart-shaped boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits for Valentine’s Day
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
TKO: MLB Commissioner Manfred & the Astros
St. Louis Blues
by:
Dave Jobe
Posted:
Feb 17, 2020 / 11:31 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2020 / 11:31 PM CST
Baseball has a major crisis on it’s hands. The Astros cheating scandal just won’t go away. The commissioner, Rob Manfred, tried to address the issue but he only made it worse.
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
It's the focus of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) presented by Auffenberg Dealer Group of Illinois.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
A Twitter List by FOX2now
Popular
Fire victim discovers her belongings were tossed out while she’s in recovery
Video
Belleville Hospital refers a patient for coronavirus testing
Video
How to prepare for coronavirus in the United States: 10 questions answered
JCPenney is closing six more stores
Missouri evaluating over 60 for coronavirus but none are ill
Jay Bouwmeester receives standing ovation at Blues game
Weather
Latest News
Gateway Pet Guardians set to open new facility in ‘pet resource desert’
Video
Anheuser-Busch donates $100k to Urban League program
Video
CDC: It’s not if, but when coronavirus spreads into clusters of cases in U.S.
Video
Trump administration prepares for coronavirus; lawmakers react to appointment of VP
Video
DeVos cites flexibility as Dems slam education block grants
Video
Voter suppression a concern for some lawmakers as Super Tuesday approaches
Video
More News