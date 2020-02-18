TKO: MLB Commissioner Manfred & the Astros

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Zach Sanford had two goals and an assist, leading the St. Louis Blues to a wild 6-5 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Sanford scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play with at 13:35 of the third period. It was the fourth goal of the final frame for the Blues, who trailed 3-2 after two periods. St. Louis has won five consecutive games. The Blues have won all three regular-season games against Chicago. Justin Faulk, Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis. Thomas, David Perron, Jaden Schwartz each added two assists. Brandon Saad, Duncan Keith, and Patrick Kane scored power-play goals. Chicago entered last in the league in power-play efficiency at 14.2 percent. It's the first time this season the Blackhawks have scored three power-play goals in a game. Connor Murphy and Matthew Highmore also scored for Chicago. Jordan Binnington had 25 saves in winning his fourth straight for the Blues. Corey Crawford recorded 31 saves for Chicago. St. Louis scored two goals 16 seconds apart in the third period to take a 4-3 lead. O'Reilly slid the puck past Crawford at 3:47, and then Sanford scored at 4:03. The lead didn't last long. Chicago came right back when Highmore put back a rebound to tie it 4-4 at 5:16. Saad scored Chicago's third power-play goal at 8:16 for a 5-4 advantage. He scored on a one-timer off a pass from Dylan Strome. Faulk scored for St. Louis on a deflection to tie the game 5-all at 9:28. The Blackhawks erased a 1-0 lead, scoring three unanswered goals, including two on the power play, to go up 3-1. Keith tied the game 1-1 for Chicago on a power-play goal at 10:55. Keith, a second-round draft pick in 2002, scored his 100th goal on a slap shot from the top of the slot. It was Keith's second goal this season. The power-play goal broke a 16-for-16 penalty kill streak by the Blues. It was the first goal St. Louis had given up on home ice in 146 minutes, 56 seconds. Chicago made it 2-1 when Murphy scored on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line at 14:09. The Blackhawks scored on a power play 1:13 into the second period for a 3-1 lead. Kane snapped a wrist shot from the left circle for his 28th goal of the season. Kane has 64 career points in 66 career games against St. Louis, the most he's had against any opponent. Chicago defenseman Nick Seeler was called for tripping 11 seconds into the game and St. Louis pounced. Schenn scored his 22nd goal of the season on a wrist shot from the right circle for a power-play goal at 33 seconds. Thomas scored his 10th goal on a wrist shot from the left circle at 7:38 of the second period to cut the Chicago lead to 3-2. Perron assisted on the first two St. Louis goals, giving him 200 for his career. NOTES: The Blues on Tuesday recalled forward Troy Brouwer from the San Antonio Rampage, the team's American Hockey League affiliate. The 34-year-old Brouwer was signed by the Blues as a free agent on Nov. 20, 2019. ... Blackhawks forward Zack Smith (back) did not play against St. Louis. ... Chicago G Malcolm Subban was active and in uniform for his first game since being acquired from Vegas on Monday. ... Blackhawks D Lucas Carlsson was a healthy scratch. Seeler got the start. UP NEXT Blackhawks: At Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Blues: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday.