ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues hit the ice for their 2022-23 season opener on Saturday. For the first time in three years, the COVID-19 pandemic is not expected to impact schedules for the upcoming season.

The Blues are gearing up for their second consecutive 82-game slate. The regular season runs nearly six months from Oct. 15, 2022 to April 13, 2023.

St. Louis opens the new season at home Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. When they start, they will be the last NHL team to play their first game of the new season. Every other team plays at least one by Friday, and some will have played in up to three games.

Notable opponents

Boston Bruins: Rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final with former opponents Torey Krug and Noel Acciari on the Blues side. Boston hosts on Nov. 7, then the Blues return the favor on April 2.

Rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final with former opponents Torey Krug and Noel Acciari on the Blues side. Boston hosts on Nov. 7, then the Blues return the favor on April 2. Chicago Blackhawks: The Blues have dominated the classic division rivalry recently, with just one loss in eight games over the last three seasons. This year’s clashes are Nov. 16, Dec. 29, Jan. 21 and March 30.

The Blues have dominated the classic division rivalry recently, with just one loss in eight games over the last three seasons. This year’s clashes are Nov. 16, Dec. 29, Jan. 21 and March 30. Colorado Avalanche: Four installments of a playoff rematch from last year. The Blues will look for revenge against the defending Stanley Cup champions on Nov. 14, Dec. 11, Jan. 28 and Feb. 18.

Four installments of a playoff rematch from last year. The Blues will look for revenge against the defending Stanley Cup champions on Nov. 14, Dec. 11, Jan. 28 and Feb. 18. Detroit Red Wings: Longtime Blues David Perron, Ville Husso and Oskar Sundqvist have taken their talents up north. They’re now with the Red Wings, a former division rival, who plays the two times in late-March over three days (March 21 and 23).

Longtime Blues David Perron, Ville Husso and Oskar Sundqvist have taken their talents up north. They’re now with the Red Wings, a former division rival, who plays the two times in late-March over three days (March 21 and 23). Edmonton Oilers: Four-time leading NHL scorer Connor McDavid has two early dates against the St. Louis Blues (Oct. 22 and 26). The Blues also play the Oilers in Edmonton on Dec. 15.

Four-time leading NHL scorer Connor McDavid has two early dates against the St. Louis Blues (Oct. 22 and 26). The Blues also play the Oilers in Edmonton on Dec. 15. Tampa Bay Lightning: Aside from the Avalanche, Tampa Bay is the only team to win a Stanley Cup since the Blues’ first title in 2019. There’s a Thanksgiving Showdown on Black Friday (Nov. 25) down south. On Jan. 14, the Lightning visit St. Louis.

Other schedule trends

Twenty-six games are scheduled against division rivals. Blues have three games against the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars, but four against all other division foes.

The upcoming season includes 14 sets of games on back-to-back nights. That includes eight before the turn to the 2023 calendar year.

November, December and March are road-heavy schedules for the Blues, each with at least eight games away from St. Louis.

St. Louis plays no more than seven home games in any given month, but exactly that many each month from December to February.

The longest homestand stretches from Jan. 10-24 (seven games). The longest roadtrip spans from Dec. 15-23 (five games).

Four roadtrips will take the Blues through Canada, none past January.

A regular season break from Jan. 31 to Feb. 10, which also includes NHL All-Star festivities.

For a full look ahead at the regular season schedule, click here.