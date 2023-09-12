ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues will be mostly healthy going into the start of training camp next week, but one key piece has suffered a setback.

The Blues announced Tuesday that defenseman Tory Krug suffered a right-foot injury while preparing for the upcoming season. As a result, he will be out for the start of training camp.

Krug will be re-evaluated on Oct. 1, but his current timetable to recovery has not yet been determined.

This season marks the fourth year of Krug’s seven-year contract with the Blues. He’s had 107 points (18 goals and 89 assists) over 178 regular-season games with St. Louis.

The 32-year-old defenseman was signed in the 2020 offseason as the Blues missed out on bringing back captain Alex Pietrangelo. Krug has dealt with various injuries in all three seasons and reportedly used a no-trade clause to block a trade that would’ve moved him out of St. Louis this summer.

The Blues begin training camp on Sept. 20 and open the 2023-24 regular season on Oct. 12.