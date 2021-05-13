Vegas or Colorado? Blues first round playoffs opponent decided tonight

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly, middle, is congratulated by left wing David Perron (57) and defenseman Vince Dunn (29) after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ST. LOUIS – The Blues first round playoffs opponent has come down to the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Blues clinched a playoff berth last week and still have one more regular-season game to play Thursday night. After beating the Minnesota Wild 4-0 at the Enterprise Center Wednesday, the two face off again at 7:00 p.m.

The Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 6-0 in their final regular season game on Wednesday, so the pressure is on the Avalanche’s shoulders. They play the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night in Denver, and if the Avalanche lose at all, the Golden Knights get the playoff berth.

The Avalanche went 6-1 against the Kings this season. The two met Wednesday and the Avalanche won 6-0.

The NHL released the schedule for the Blues round one games with their opponent pending.

Game 1 at COL/VGK – Mon, May 17 at 9 pm

Game 2 at COL/VGK – Wed, May 19 at 9:30 pm

Game 3 vs COL/VGK – Fri, May 21 at 8:30 pm

Game 4 vs COL/VGK – Sun, May 23, Time TBD

*Game 5 at COL/VGK – Tue, May 25, Time TBD

*Game 6 vs COL/VGK – Thu, May 27, Time TBD

*Game 7 at COL/VGK – Sat, May 29, Time TBD

Game 1 and 2 will be played away. Games 3 and 4 will be played in St. Louis. If more games are necessary, Game 5 would be on the road, Game 6 would be in St. Louis and then Game 7 would be on the road again.

The broadcast schedule is not yet available.