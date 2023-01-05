SUNRISE, Fla. – St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is back in a familiar spot, earning NHL All-Star honors for the fourth time in his 11-year career.

An NHL committee selected Tarasenko as the Blues representative for the 2023 NHL All Star Game.

The 31-year-old ranks third on the team with 29 points, nearly halfway through the 2022-2023 season. Tarasenko, the longest tenured Blues forward, just landed on the injured list earlier this week with a hand injury. It’s unclear if he will be ready to play come All-Star weekend.

Under the new All-Star selection format, a committee selects one All-Star from each NHL team to represent a division. Fans will soon have the opportunity to vote for three more players (two skaters and one goalie) within the division, including Blues candidates.

The All-Star fan vote will run from 9 p.m. Thursday to Jan. 17. The NHL All-Star festivities are planned from Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers, in Sunrise, Florida.