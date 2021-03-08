Vladimir Tarasenko’s boys cheer on his return to the ice

ST. LOUIS – All three of Vladimir Tarasenko’s boys cheered on their father from home Saturday night.

Even though the Blues lost in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings, 4-3, Tarasenko’s kids were extremely proud of their dad’s performance yelling, “daddy, daddy, daddy.”

"DADDY!!!!!"



The Tarasenko kids seeing Vladimir Tarasenko on the screen (video by Yana Tarasenko)

This was Tarasenko’s first game back since having shoulder surgery in September. Saturday’s game was his first regular-season game October 24, 2019.

He has had three shoulder surgeries over the course of his career.

Yana Tarasenko broke the news of her husband’s return to the ice on Instagram.

She continued to document the Tarasenko family’s support of the patriarch’s hard work during Saturday’s game.