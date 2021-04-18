Watch Live: Blues hold ‘Celebration of Life’ service for Bobby Plager

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Blues are hosing a private service at 2:00 p.m. The celebration of life for Bobby Plager will include tributes from hall-of-fame players, coaches and legendary broadcasters, as well as speeches from family, friends and former teammates.

Plager came to the Blues in 1967 and went on to play 11 seasons for St. Louis. After his time on the ice was up, he continued to show love and loyalty to the Blues. He served as a coach for 11 games in 1992 and has held various roles with the organization since then.

Former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bob Plager likely died of a “cardiac event,” not injuries from a highway accident in March.

A report from St. Louis police said Plager’s SUV veered to the left and struck a minivan before hitting a concrete wall on the right, then crossing back over and striking a concrete center median. Plager was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver and passenger in the van were not hurt, police said.