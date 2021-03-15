Weather in Denver causes Blues at Kings game to be postponed

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen, left, gives up the winning goal to St. Louis Blues’ Mike Hoffman (not shown) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ST. LOUIS – Weather conditions in Denver have prevented the Los Angeles Kings from getting back home for their game against the St. Louis Blues Monday night.

The game will be rescheduled, but it is unknown at this time for when.

The Kings played the Colorado Avalanche Sunday. The Kings lost with the final score at 1-4.

The Kings and the Blues met earlier this month and went 1-1 for a two-game series. Both games went into overtime. The Blues have lost four in a row now.

They are fourth in the West Division with 33 points. The Las Vegas Golden Knights lead the division with 37 points. The Kings are fifth in the West Division with 28 points.