What channel will broadcast the Blues home opener?

DENVER, CO – MAY 17: Jordan Kyrou #25 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – For those who aren’t going to the Enterprise Center for the St. Louis Blues’ home opener, fans can watch from home on Saturday night.

The Blues vs. the Los Angeles Kings game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest. The game begins at 7:00 p.m.

So far the Blues are 3-0 this season. They beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3, the Arizona Coyotes 7-4, and the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1.

New Blues player Pavel Buchnevich will not be on the ice Saturday night. He will be serving game two of his two-game suspension for headbutting Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse. The suspension has also cost Buchnevich $141,463 because he is a repeat offender. He was suspended one game for high-sticking last season while with the New York Rangers.