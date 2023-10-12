ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues are back! Thursday marks the start of a new season.

The Blues begin the 2023-24 campaign on the road with a matchup against the Central Division-rival Dallas Stars.

If you didn’t plan a road trip to Texas, you’ll have to plan ahead and watch from home. Here’s what you need to know:

Puck drop: Scheduled for 7 p.m.

Stream: Bally Sports Midwest / ESPN+ (out of market)

BSMW pregame special: Begins at 6 p.m.

Bally Sports Midwest, as per usual, will kick off the season with a one-hour pregame show. That will include some interviews to start, then could move to opening-night ceremonies in Dallas. To find a cable service that uses Bally Sports Midwest near you, click here.

If you follow the Blues outside the league’s designated DMA, you might be able to catch a stream for the game through ESPN+. This is not an option for Blues fans watching within close proximity to St. Louis due to local blackout restrictions. For more information on these services, click here.

Fans without access to either can also follow along the game on local radio station 101.1 ESPN.