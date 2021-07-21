Who will Blues lose in Seattle expansion draft?

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn, left, congratulates right wing Vladimir Tarasenko after his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ST. LOUIS–Hours before the NHL officially reveals which players have been selected by the expansion Seattle Kraken, multiple reports are helping to narrow down who the St. Louis Blues could lose in the process.

Seattle will select a single player from 30 clubs.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that the most likely scenario at this point has defenseman Vince Dunn heading to the Pacific Northwest. Dunn, an unrestricted free agent, had reportedly been shopped on the trade market for much of the past year.

If Dunn is the choice, it means disgruntled forward Vladimir Tarasenko will still be on the roster heading into the NHL Draft, which starts Friday, along with the remaining 2 years and $15 million in cap space and a no- trade clause left on his contract.

If Seattle selected Tarasenko, it would free up salary room heading into free agency. If Tarasenko is still a Blue after tonight, St. Louis will likely have to send additional assets in any trade to encourage an acquiring club to pick up more of what’s left on his contract.

Another unknown is if the Blues will make any trades with Seattle in order to ensure the selection of a specific player.