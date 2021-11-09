Winnipeg Jets to host St. Louis Blues Tuesday

St. Louis Blues

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Blues (7-2-1, second in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (6-3-2, third in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -107, Blues -113; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the St. Louis Blues.

Winnipeg finished 30-23-3 overall with a 13-13-2 record at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Jets compiled a .911 save percentage while giving up 2.5 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.

St. Louis went 27-20-9 overall with a 15-9-4 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Blues scored 167 total goals last season while collecting 293 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Jets: Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (illness).

Blues: Ville Husso: day to day (health protocols), Torey Krug: day to day (health protocols), Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body), Kyle Clifford: day to day (health protocols).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

