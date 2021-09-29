Winter Classic tickets now on sale for Blues versus Wild game

ST. LOUIS– Winter Classic tickets are now on sale. The game will be a the Minnesota Twins stadium on Jan 1.

The Winter Classic will be the first NHL Winter Classic scheduled to be played in primetime.

The St. Louis Blues played in the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium. The Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1.

The Wild and Blues have faced off 85 times during the regular season, with St. Louis holding a nine-point advantage over Minnesota (STL: 43-28-14—100; MIN: 37-31-17—91).

The clubs have met twice in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the 2015 First Round won by Minnesota in six games, and the 2017 First Round won by St. Louis in five games.

