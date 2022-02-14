Young fan cries tears of joy after Tarasenko gives her a stick

ST. LOUIS – After the Blues home game against the Blackhawks Saturday, Vladimir Tarasenko handed his stick to a young fan.

The little girl who received the stick appeared to cry tears of joy.

“Panger mentioned her and there were a lot of young fans watching us and probably playing hockey because of us,” Tarasenko said in a post-game press conference as he held one of his sons on his lap.

The Blues beat the Blackhawks 5-1. Tarasenko had one goal in the second period. The Blues play the Senators in Ottawa on Tuesday.

