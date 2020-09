TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Larry Wilson, a former Cardinals safety and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 82.

Wilson spent more than 43 years in the Cardinals organization as a player and an executive.

A seventh-round draft pick out of Utah in 1960, Wilson played 13 seasons with the Cardinals. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro five times.

Wilson was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was on both the NFL’s 75th and 100th-anniversary teams.

In this Aug. 4, 2007, file photo, former St. Louis Cardinals cornerback, Roger Wehrli, left, stands with his bronze bust and his presenter, former teammate and Hall of Fame member Larry Wilson, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

In this Oct. 18, 1970, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals safety Larry Wilson (8) winds up in a handstand after intercepting a Philadelphia Eagles pass and returning it 20 yards in the second period of a football game in Philadelphia.

In this Oct. 16, 1966, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals safety Larry Wilson smiles in St. Louis.