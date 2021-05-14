St. Louis Cardinals: No masks needed for fully vaccinated fans, capacity increasing

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday night that fully vaccinated fans would no longer have to wear masks inside Busch Stadium, in line with updated guidance announced Thursday by the CDC and Friday by St. Louis and St. Louis County.
“Fans that are not yet fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times inside the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless actively eating or drinking. We hope these relaxed policies will inspire those who have not received their vaccine to step up to the plate and do their part,” the statement from the club read in part.
For the start of next week’s homestand starting Tuesday, fans will still be in pods of four or less, three feet apart, but more tickets will be made available, meaning capacity at Busch Stadium will expand to close to 30,000.
The Cardinals say that seating capacity will stay in place through June 9th, when the Cardinals finish a series with the Cleveland Indians. The club says information on seating capacity would be “forthcoming soon.”