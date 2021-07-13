2021 MLB All-Star Game: ‘Hamilton’ actor Christopher Jackson sings national anthem

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 05: Actor Christopher Jackson from the Broadway show Hamilton sings the National Anthem before a game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 5, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 5-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– Cardinal nation will have some extra representation on the field in Denver for Tuesday night’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

In addition to third baseman Nolan Arenado, pitcher Alex Reyes and Head Trainer Adam Olsen (Yadier Molina was selected as an injury replacement but declined the invitation), a man who grew up in Southern Illinois and later went on to star on Broadway as George Washington in the smash hit Hamilton will be on hand to sing the national anthem.

Jackson has told many of his affinity for the Cardinals and making treks to Busch Stadium in the 80s heyday of “Whiteyball”.

It’s just been announced that Cardinals fan Christopher Jackson (George Washington in @HamiltonMusical) is singing the national anthem at Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Here’s a fun anecdote I wrote about him and his hero, Ozzie Smith, in one of my Cardinals books: https://t.co/0K65DbLNyO — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) July 10, 2021

During a run of shows for In the Heights in Memphis nearly a decade ago, Jackson shared what was in his dressing room at the time, and one of the items included a baseball autographed by former Cardinals manager Tony LaRussa.

Over time, Jackson’s baseball allegiances appear to have evolved…..he eventually embraced the New York Mets, and in 2015 performed the national anthem during the National League Championship Series in 2015 between New York and Chicago.