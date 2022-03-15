ST. LOUIS – Fans can stay up-to-date with live coverage of all the Cardinal’s 15 spring training games on either Bally Sports Midwest, KMOX 1120 AM/Cardinals Radio Network affiliates (CRN), or via streaming on the MLB app or on cardinals.com.

Bally Sports Midwest will televise seven of the Cardinals’ games including the Spring Training opener against the Houston Astros at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 18 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Dan McLaughlin along with Jim Edmonds and Brad Thompson will call the games.

John Rooney, Ricky Horton, and Mike Claiborne will call all 15 games on KMOX 1120 AM. The spring training games will also be carried on the 147 Cardinals Radio Network affiliate stations, the largest radio affiliate network in MLB.

Cardinals spring training games not broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest may be available via opposing teams and be available for streaming through the MLB app, MLB.tv, or on cardinals.com.

Below is the full broadcast schedule.

The television and radio schedule is subject to change.