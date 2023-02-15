JUPITER, FL – Cardinals Spring training officially kicked off Wednesday, Feb. 15, as pitchers and catchers took the field for the group’s first official workout.

Among the notable pitchers to take a bullpen were Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson and Jordan Hicks.

Though official practice was held for the bullpen, a handful of position players were in and around Roger Dean Stadium working on several aspects of their respective games. Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker took batting practice alongside former all-star Paul DeJong, Dylan Carlson, Juan Yepez, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, and others.

Position players set to feature in the upcoming World Baseball Classic are set to report to spring training on Thursday, Feb. 16.

For more, check out addition reports from Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve below.

MARMOL ON SOPHOMORE SEASON

FLAHERTY ON CONFIDENCE IN 2023