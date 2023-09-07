ST. LOUIS – On the eve of the anniversary of Mark McGwire’s record-breaking home run comes another homer-happy milestone five years earlier.

On Sept. 7, 1993, exactly three decades ago, “Hard-Hittin” Mark Whiten slugged his way into the history books with the only four-home run game in St. Louis Cardinals history.

Whitten hit four round-trippers in the nightcap of a road doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds at the now-defunct Riverfront Stadium.

In order, the big blasts came as followed:

First inning: Grand slam, two outs vs. Larry Luebbers (4-0 Cardinals lead)

Grand slam, two outs vs. Larry Luebbers (4-0 Cardinals lead) Sixth inning: Three-run home run, no outs vs. Mike Anderson (8-2 Cardinals lead)

Three-run home run, no outs vs. Mike Anderson (8-2 Cardinals lead) Seventh inning: Three-run home run, two outs vs. Mike Anderson (12-2 Cardinals lead)

Three-run home run, two outs vs. Mike Anderson (12-2 Cardinals lead) Ninth Inning: Two-run home run, one out vs. Rob Dibble (15-2 Cardinals lead)

The Cardinals won in blowout fashion, 15-2, and Whiten ended up with 12 RBI in the game. It tied a record for the most RBI in one single game, fittingly matching a mark from former Cardinals first baseman Jim Bottomley from 1924. That record has not been passed ever since then.

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 1993, file photo, St. Louis Cardinal Mark Whiten watches his major league record-tying fourth home run during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. Whiten went 4 for 5, tying another major league record with 12 RBIs in the Cardinals 15-2 win. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File) At Riverfront Stadium bowl St.Louis Cardinal Mark Whiten (22) shown after he hit his major league record tying fourth homerun in the ninth inning of their game with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 1993 in Cincinnati. Whiten also tied a record with 12 RBI in the Cardinals 15-2 win. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

Whiten’s four home run game is one of only 18 in MLB history. No other Cardinals, not even Albert Pujols, Stan Musial or Mark McGwire, have that accomplishment to their legacies.

Only six other players have slugged four in one contest since Whiten’s big night, last done by J.D. Martinez with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017. The Reds made the Cardinals pay back many years later when Scooter Gennett blasted four against St. Louis in Cincinatti in 2017.

Whiten enjoyed arguably the best season of his 11-year career in 1993, finishing with 25 home runs and 99 RBI over 152 games. He also finished the season with nine outfield assists in 1993 among the most in the National League.