ST LOUIS, MO – APRIL 08: A general view of Busch Stadium as fans watch during the third inning of the Cardinals home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 8, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals fans can purchase a $5 ticket to Busch Stadium for the Redbirds series against the Atlanta Braves.

This offer is in partnership with TUMS.

The discounted tickets are on sale now for the three-game series from August 3 to August 5.

There is a limited number of these discounted tickets available. The Cardinals said tickets are limited to eight per customer.

Click here to purchase these discounted tickets.