$6 Cardinals ticket, free hot dog, and full capacity coming soon to Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and Nathan’s Famous have teamed up to offer fans a $6 ticket and a free jumbo hot dog.
The timing of the offer lines up with Busch Stadium being able to operate at full capacity starting June 14.
The special ticket offer is available for Cardinals games against the Miami Marlines on June 14, June 15, and June 16, Cardinals games against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 24, and Cardinals games against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 28, June 29, and June 30.
Click here for the specially priced ticket.