ST. LOUIS – Adam Wainwright has spent a lot of Opening Days on the mound (six to be exact). For his final one as a player, he drew an assignment he has never had for a St. Louis Cardinals home opener.

Wainwright landed on the injured list last week, so he couldn’t pitch in the home opener. Instead, he traded his glove for a microphone. To the surprise of the Busch Stadium crowd, he sang the National Anthem.

The 41-year-old recently discovered his passion for music and he’s challenged himself to take on new heights. He produced 17 studio recordings over the offseason and put on a charity concert through Big League Impact in January.

Wainwright’s performance of the Star-Spangled Banner followed an electric violin performance of O’ Canada to welcome the Toronto Blue Jays. Before that, tens of thousands of fans enjoyed a pregame ceremony with Clydesdales, Cardinals Hall of Famers and car escorts for the Opening Day roster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from FOX 2 and follow the live blog for Opening Day.