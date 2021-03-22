Adam Wainwright gets the start for Busch Stadium home opener

ST. LOUIS – “Uncle Charlie” will take the mound when fans return to Busch Stadium.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said ace Adam Wainwright will get the ball for the team’s home opener on April 8 against the Cincinnati Reds.
This will be Wainwright’s sixth home-opening start with the Cardinals.
Wainwright has played on one-year deals for each of the last three seasons. He signed an $8 million contract for the 2021 season on Jan. 28.
Last season, Wainwright started 10 games, going 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA in 652⁄3 innings.