DES PERES, Mo. – It was Adam Wainwright’s “pleasure” to surprise St. Louis Cardinals fans and chicken cravers in a rare late-season off day Thursday afternoon.

Wainwright paid a visit to the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Manchester Road in Des Peres. As many customers waited for their food, he greeted and held brief conversations in the drive-thru line. It comes just two days after he and the Cardinals secured the 2022 National League Division crown.

The surprise appearance also comes on behalf of a chartable effort for his Big League Impact foundation. When people placed a mobile order on the Chick-fil-A app Thursday, one-quarter of all sales went to Big League Impact. Additionally, Chick-fil-A presented a $10,000 check for money it previously raised for Big League Impact.

101.1 ESPN, St. Louis sports radio station, has been working with Wainwright to raise money for his charity. Many of their representatives were also on-hand Thursday. The radio station shared many of the photos above from Wainwright’s special appearance earlier Thursday.

It’s not the only surprise Wainwright has offered for fans this season, plotting at least two hidden ball challenges around Busch Stadium throughout the 2022 season. Wainwright has picked up 11 wins with 3.51 ERA and 139 strikeouts over 187 innings pitched this season. He also set MLB’s all-time starting battery record earlier this month when he made his 325th start with longtime catcher Yadier Molina.