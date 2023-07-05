ST. LOUIS – After three consecutive starts that led to brutal blowout losses, St. Louis Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright has been placed on the injured list once again in his sendoff season.

The 41-year-old Wainwright heads to the injured list shortly after his July 4th road start against the Miami Marlins, one in which he allowed seven runs (four earned) over 3.1 innings before the Cardinals eventually lost 15-2.

Five days before that, Wainwright couldn’t navigate past the second inning against the Houston Astros in an eventual 14-0 loss. Another five days before that, Wainwright struggled in a highly-anticipated London matchup against the Chicago Cubs and allowed a season-high seven earned runs over three innings.

Wainwright and Cardinals manager Oli Marmol hinted an IL stint was coming after Tuesday’s loss, and St. Louis made it official on Wednesday. The 18-year veteran says he has been dealing with shoulder discomfort recently, including his Fourth of July start.

“I don’t want [struggles] to be story to be every time I pitch. I want to be great,” said Wainwright via Bally Sports Midwest on Tuesday.” I want to sit down, take some time, get my body good and get my arm right.”

It’s not the sendoff season Wainwright had envisioned, now at 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and only one quality start through 11 outings. He remains two victories away from a big milestone of 200 wins.

The injury is the second to set back Wainwright in what he has reiterated many times will be his final MLB season. Wainwright suffered a groin injury near the end of the World Baseball Classic that kept him sidelined through the opening month.

Now dealing with shoulder discomfort, Wainwright will be evaluated for his health ahead of the All-Star break. Visibly frustrated after Tuesday’s loss, Wainwright vowed his recent start is “not the end” of his Cardinals career.

“The results are not where I want them to be. It’s not fair to the team to keep doing that,” said Wainwright. “The plan is to get back, get better and be a force for the team.”

“He’s pitching through several things,” said manager Oli Marmol via Bally Sports Midwest. “My hope is yes [he pitches for the Cardinals again]. He’s determined to do that.”

Over the weekend, KMOX Sports Director Tom Ackermann revealed some new insight from Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak on the state of the starting rotation and Adam Wainwright. Mozeliak said the rotation was built in a way that gave guys a chance to win opportunities, but that hasn’t happened as expected. Mozeliak also offered this perspective on Wainwright.

“I think we have to see some adjustments on his end being made, otherwise maybe we will have to make some changes on how we go through things.”

In addition to Wainwright, the Cardinals also placed catcher Andrew Knizner on the IL after he suffered a groin injury on a foul ball Tuesday while catching. The Cardinals have recalled pitchers Dakote Hudson and Zack Thompson, plus catcher Ivan Herrea from Triple-A Memphis. Relief pitcher James Naile was also optioned to Memphis on Wednesday.

The Cardinals, now at 35-50, play two more in Miami, then two in Chicago against the White Sox before closing out the first half of the season.