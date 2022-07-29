WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVI/KPLR) — Legendary Cardinals Pitcher Adam Wainwright made a young Cardinals fan’s evening Friday with a game of catch.

A video shared with Fox 2 and News 11 by Cardinals fan Bobby Davis shows Wainwright playing catch with his son, Cooper, along the third baseline before the team’s game with the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Mr. Davis later shared that it was the second time Cooper had played catch with Wainwright. Cooper also played catch with the Cardinals legend while visiting Fenway Park for a Cardinals vs. Red Sox game.

Wainwright has been giving this season to Cardinals fans. Earlier this summer, the 17-season baseball veteran led two scavenger hunts at Busch Stadium, where fans looked for baseballs signed by Wainwright.

The video above is credited to Bobby Davis who originally posted the video on Twitter.