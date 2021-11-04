Adam Wainwright putting NFTs to good use for charity

Artwork by Steven Walden to commemorate St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright’s 2,000th career strikeout is the inspiration behind NFTs which will be used to raise money for Wainwright’s non-profit Big League Impact. Credit: Steven Walden

ST. LOUIS–Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is no stranger to using his platform as a way of helping others. He won the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award in recognition of doing just that.

Now, he and his non-profit organization Big League Impact are embracing the NFT movement as a way to do more.

CNBC defines NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, as “unique assets that can’t be replaced with something else, and are verified and stored using blockchain technology.”

Starting Thursday November 4 and ending at 11:59 am CT on Monday November 8, donors of $100 or more at bigleagueimpact.org can receive an NFT inspired by a physical piece of artwork made by Steven Walden to commemorate Wainwright’s 2,000th career strikeout.

Higher dollar amounts “will unlock rarer NFTs and physical artwork, while the first donor to give $20,000 will receive the original artwork as well as a one-of-one NFT,” according to a news release. Any remaining NFTs will be available for purchase at NFTHub.Kred after 12:00pm Monday.

“The work that we do with Big League Impact has affected and impacted millions of people in the U.S. and around the globe,” Wainwright said in the news release. “We are always looking for ways to effectively and efficiently raise funds in support of causes that players care about. These NFTs were a no-brainer for us as this series will be dedicated to on and off-field impact, and has already made an impact in Haiti and New Orleans.”