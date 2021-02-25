Adam Wainwright really wants to sing at Spring Training

JUPITER Fla. – Cardinals Spring Training is looking pretty fun!
Adam Wainwright was mic’d up during the pitchers’ fielding practice tournament Wednesday.
Manager Mike Shildt said the winners would get a day off of their choosing that makes sense within the camp parameters and the team that finished last has to sing the national anthem at a B game.
It seems that Wainwright wants to exercise his pipes because he said, “you’re going to have me signing up to lose on purpose.”
The pitchers were practicing fielding right after throwing a pitch. Alex Reyes was a standout at this drill.
“He’s so good, he’s so good,” Wainwright said.
Wainwright took a turn and it seemed he got an easy one, saying “love those, I’ll take another one of those please.” The very next ball that came to him was low and popped right out of his glove. Wainwright let out an emphatic “No” and then said “sorry guys” to his team.
Bryan Eversgerd was also mic’d up Wednesday and had a signature phrase for when the ball hit off the pitchers’ foot.
“Skate save and a beauty!”
Carlos Martinez’s team won in the end, but Wainwright really wanted to know who lost. He seemed very excited to hear some singing from his teammates.
Jack Flaherty’s team lost. It is unclear if they will truly have to sing the national anthem or not.